IDEX 2025: Embraer pushes counter-UAV capabilities for its Super Tucano
Embraer has said that it sees “strong opportunities” in the Middle East for its C-390 and Super Tucano, identifing the latter as an important platform in the region for countering uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Speaking to Shephard at IDEX in Abu Dhabi, Caetano Spuladro Neto, VP – sales and business development for the Middle East and Africa at Embraer, said that the company had been “adding capabilities” to counter uncrewed aerial systems to the Super Tucano as part of its wider product roadmap for the aircraft, aiming it towards countries in the region.
In addition to its capabilities surrounding counter insurgency, border surveillance and light-attack patrol, Spuladro Neto said that the company had seen an “increased need for [counter-UAV] capabilities” driven by the usage of UAS.
The Brazilian company has positioned itself as a cost-effective alternative to larger combat aircraft which have been, and are, used to bring down UAS. It already utilises BAE Systems’ APKWS missile, which is integrated onto the aircraft.
Currently, the Super Tucano is used by 16 air forces worldwide, with more than 290 ordered. Recent orders include one to an undisclosed African nation in December 2024 and five to the Uruguayan Air Force in the same month.
-
IDEX 2025: Aselsan introduces new air-burst round with C-UAS mission in mind
Aselsan revealed at IDEX 2025 that it has been developing a 25mm calibre air-bursting munition known as ATOM 25.
-
IDEX 2025: Sichuan Jinji unveils new ZJ01 all-terrain vehicle
While China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) markets much of the equipment developed in China for land forces, smaller Chinese contractors are also contributing to military vehicle development.
-
IDEX 2025: Calidus 8×8 Light Infantry Fighting Vehicle enters production
The new Light Infantry Fighting Vehicle (LIFV) builds on Calidus’s experience with its Wahash (8×8) vehicle.
-
IDEX 2025: EOS to fire R500 remote weapon station for potential customers this year
The R500, the latest remote weapon station (RWS) designed by EOS, was unveiled at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi. It joins the smaller R400 and Slinger, as well as the large R600 and R800 systems, in the company’s portfolio.
-
IDEX 2025: Hyundai unveils 105mm light SPH and 81mm mortar vehicle for ROK Army
Two elements of the South Korean company Hyundai, WIA Business and Hyundai Rotem Group, have joined forces to develop two highly mobile indirect fire systems, the 105mm Light Self-Propelled Howitzer (SPH) and vehicle-mounted 81mm mortar system.
-
IDEX 2025: China attacks the loitering munition market
At IDEX 2025, held in Abu Dhabi this week, an array of Chinese attack UAVs, primarily loitering munitions, have been on display.