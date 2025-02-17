IDEX 2025: Bombardier Defense eyes demand uptick with Challenger and Global platforms

Bombardier has said its defence arm has seen its “strong” presence in the Middle East only grow in the last year – a boost for the manufacturer during IDEX in Abu Dhabi this week.

Speaking to Shephard, Mena Saad, director of programmes for Bombardier Defense, said that it had recently “seen a lot of volume come through” for its services and that its work within the region would “just get bigger with time”.

According to Bombardier, the manufacturer has around 150 to 160 aircraft in the Middle East, with the number split between defence and civilian aircraft.

While the split between civilian aircraft and defence aircraft is, according to Bombardier, more “favourable on the civilian side”, Saad added that he has seen “an uptake of requests within the defence side” over the last year.

The only publicly announced deal using Bombardier’s aircraft was for the Saab’s GlobalEye, an airborne early warning (AEW&C) aircraft, in which its Global 6000 aircraft was bought by the UAE to supplement its Saab 340 aircraft. The fifth and final aircraft was delivered in September 2024.

Expanding Bombardier’s Middle East footprint

Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft are used by countries worldwide, including most recently in the US for its HADES programme, and are notably outfitted for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), airborne early warning or maritime patrol usage.

“Maritime control is also picking up,” added Saab. “I think a lot of maritime patrols are just looking at multi-functional aircraft as well. There’s definitely been a bit of an uptick.”

Its most recent variant, the Global 8000, is set to enter service in the latter half of 2025. When asked about whether it has seen interest from potential suitors, Saad said that the longer-fuselage jet – its longest yet – may not lend itself to becoming a missionised aircraft, albeit with a caveat.

“You’ll see a lot of Challengers and more [Global] 6500s being missionised, right now,” he noted. “The reality of the industry’s payloads are becoming smaller and smaller with technologies advancing. You don’t necessarily need the added capabilities of a longer jet unless you have a range requirement.”

“The 8000, I’m sure, will have a good market – as long as the range requirement is what is needed,” Saad remarked.

Elsewhere, the manufacturer is expanding its footprint in the UAE. In 2022 it announced it was breaking ground for a new Abu Dhabi-based service centre for business aircraft, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities. Saad added that the centres are equipped to take care of any of its aircraft – whether civilian or defence.

Eyeing a 2025 launch timeline, Bombardier seem to be on track as Saad added that “more announcements [were] to come” around the facility.

