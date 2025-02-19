IDEX 2025: Airbus in talks with UAE firms on primary production for A400M

Airbus intends to continue talks with partners over localising part of the A400M production as it seeks to grow its footprint and bolster its offering to the UAE, the company has said at IDEX in Abu Dhabi.

According to Gerd Weber, head of the A400M programme, Airbus intends to have “primary production” for the A400M in the UAE, should the country select this aircraft to replace its C-130 fleet. Namely this “primary” production would include production on parts of the aircraft fuselage.

Strata Manufacturing and Ammroc were two such companies named by Airbus as currently in discussion with them, the company confirmed, with Airbus working on offering them production and maintenance packages.

Airbus already has a long-standing partnership with Strata Manufacturing for its civil aerospace aircraft, notably manufacturing part for its A350 widebody aircraft.

“We can build on this relationship with Strata, should with UAE Air Force decide to purchase the A400M, giving them components for manufacturing, training, MRO,” Gabriel Semelas, president – Africa and Middle East at Airbus, elaborated.

If the A400M is selected by the UAE to replace its C-130 fleet, Airbus estimated that it could see a need for eight to 10 aircraft, starting with an estimated date of 2028 to begin the initial replacement of the C-130.

