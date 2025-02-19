To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2025: Jump 20-X marks the spot for AeroVironment

19th February 2025 - 08:58 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in Abu Dhabi

The Jump 20-X, displayed above the AeroVironment stand at IDEX 2025, features a heavy-fuel engine. Photo: author

AeroVironment showcased the Jump 20-X, an advancement of the company’s Jump 20 VTOL-capable fixed-wing UAV, at this year’s IDEX in Abu Dhabi.

Unlike the Jump 20, which is powered by a 190cc EFI engine that uses MOGAS fuel, the Jump 20-X features a heavy fuel engine that is capable of operating on multiple fuel types. It gives the UAV a 13-hour endurance and the ability to carry a 30-pound payload.

This propulsion system also offers simplified fuel logistics and more flexibility and safety due to the absence of some highly flammable fuels, which is partially a problem for maritime vessels.

AeroVironment told Shephard that the updated engine and the platform’s MOSA credentials mean it is easy to maintain, which will extend the life of the aircraft.

This modularity extends to the payloads. A wide range of first and third-party payloads can be installed on the payload-agnostic platform, including ISR, SAR, wide-area surveillance (WAS), SIGINT, EW, communication relays and strike options.

The new system is also fitted with AV’s SPOTR-Edge technology, which enables automated object detection and classification, according to an AV press release.

The X in the UAV’s title stands for cross-domain, showing the aircraft's maritime credentials. It is fitted with AI-powered autonomy to enable autonomous take-off and landing (ATOL) capabilities, which extend to operations on fast-moving ships.

The Jump 20-X's maritime capabilities build on that of the Jump 20, which has previously been utilised to provide ship-based ISR from onboard USNS Burlington

The Jump 20 remains a popular product for AeroVironment. Last week, the company announced that the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) had awarded a ten-year procurement contract with a ceiling value of US$181 million for the Jump 20.

Based on the estimated unit cost of the UAV from a 2022 US Army procurement, Shephard Defence Insight estimates that a procurement programme of that value could be for up to 136 drones.

The Jump 20 was also provided to Ukraine, first as part of a $2 billion Biden Administration Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package, which also included additional Switchblade 600s and Anduril’s ALTIUS-600 drones. Defence Insight also believes Mexico, Taiwan and the US operate the UAV.

