None

Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Extra sensors enhance Elta radar capabilities

14th July 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

Save this for later

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) subsidiary Elta Systems has developed new sensors for a variant of its ELM-2084 Multi-Mission Radar (MMR).

The baseline ELM 2084 MMR forms part of the recently enhanced Rafael Iron Dome rocket interceptor.

ELM-2084 is a mobile S-Band MMR system with an advanced 3D AESA for air defence ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace