PREMIUM: Extra sensors enhance Elta radar capabilities

QinetiQ snaps up Manchester-based data analytics firm QinetiQ announced in a 13 July trading update that it has acquired software development and data analytics company Naimuri for £25 million ($31.3 million). Naimuri ...

DARPA machine-learning programme includes audit software BAE Systems has reached a software delivery milestone in the Competency-Aware Machine Learning (CAML) programme for DARPA. MindfuL software from BAE Systems (developed in collaboration ...

Study urges UK defence sector to exploit quantum computing Possibilities offered by AI and quantum computers need to be more fully embraced by the UK armed forces, according to a study released on 13 ...

LTAMDS to include SecureSync time and frequency system Orolia will provide its SecureSync low-SWaP rugged time and frequency system for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS) radar programme for the US ...

New RAN patrol boats to include R&S comms equipment The six new Cape-class patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will include communications equipment from Rohde & Schwarz (R&S;), after the German company ...