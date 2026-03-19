How uncrewed rotary platforms are shaping approaches to contested logistics
The development of uncrewed rotorcraft is changing the way armed forces approach logistics management in contested environments, with companies like Airbus at the forefront of developing platforms to meet this demand.
Adapted from their crewed variants, uncrewed rotorcraft are increasingly being envisioned as part of future force structures by many armed forces – ideal platforms for work that is “dull, dirty or dangerous” which is currently carried out by crewed aircraft.
Initially developed to enhance operational capabilities and complement crewed platforms, with a view to eventually becoming fully autonomous, these uncrewed aircraft are being developed to carry out mission roles ranging
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