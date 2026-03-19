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How uncrewed rotary platforms are shaping approaches to contested logistics

19th March 2026 - 16:18 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Airbus is developing its MQ-72C for the USMC’s Aerial Logistics Connector demonstration programme. (Photo: Airbus US Space and Defense)

Defence industry primes are working on an array of different platforms to meet the growing need for rotary uncrewed aerial vehicles to carry out future logistics missions.

The development of uncrewed rotorcraft is changing the way armed forces approach logistics management in contested environments, with companies like Airbus at the forefront of developing platforms to meet this demand.

Adapted from their crewed variants, uncrewed rotorcraft are increasingly being envisioned as part of future force structures by many armed forces – ideal platforms for work that is “dull, dirty or dangerous” which is currently carried out by crewed aircraft.

Initially developed to enhance operational capabilities and complement crewed platforms, with a view to eventually becoming fully autonomous, these uncrewed aircraft are being developed to carry out mission roles ranging

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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