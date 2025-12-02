To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Airbus MQ-72C Lakota Connector progress on track ahead of pending USMC decision

Airbus MQ-72C Lakota Connector progress on track ahead of pending USMC decision

2nd December 2025 - 16:06 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The MQ-72C Lakota Connector mid-flight. (Photo: Airbus)

The MQ-7C uncrewed aircraft is currently undergoing further internal flight tests ahead of a government test event anticipated for next year.

First unveiled in early 2024, Airbus’ MQ-72C Lakota Connector is on track with its development, Airbus executives have confirmed to Shephard, ahead of a potential procurement decision by the US Marine Corps (USMC) for its Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) programme.

In May 2024, Airbus was selected for Phase 1 of the ALC programme – a rapid prototyping initiative to deliver logistical support in austere and distributed environments. The MQ-72C is an uncrewed version of its UH-72B airframe and the company has partnered with L3Harris, Shield AI and Parry Labs for various systems on the aircraft.

The MQ-72C is now undergoing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us