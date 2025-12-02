Airbus MQ-72C Lakota Connector progress on track ahead of pending USMC decision
First unveiled in early 2024, Airbus’ MQ-72C Lakota Connector is on track with its development, Airbus executives have confirmed to Shephard, ahead of a potential procurement decision by the US Marine Corps (USMC) for its Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) programme.
In May 2024, Airbus was selected for Phase 1 of the ALC programme – a rapid prototyping initiative to deliver logistical support in austere and distributed environments. The MQ-72C is an uncrewed version of its UH-72B airframe and the company has partnered with L3Harris, Shield AI and Parry Labs for various systems on the aircraft.
The MQ-72C is now undergoing
