To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • How the US Army is preparing its rotary wings fleet for tomorrow’s warfare

How the US Army is preparing its rotary wings fleet for tomorrow’s warfare

3rd April 2024 - 08:17 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The CH-47 Chinook has been the service's only heavy-lift cargo helicopter. (Photo: US Army)

The branch has been upgrading its helicopters with advanced sensors, systems and technologies.

The US Army has been increasing efforts to modernise its rotary-wing fleet and better prepare its helicopters to succeed on the current and future battlefields. Apart from acquiring new platforms, the US has been also improving its in-service platforms.

The approach has involved upgrading its current inventory with advanced sensors, systems and technologies in order to increase crew protection, situational awareness and lethality.

In March 2024, the branch awarded Northrop Grumman a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the initial production units of the AN/APR-39E(V)2 digital radar warning receiver with instantaneous bandwidth and frequency coverage.

Featuring an open

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us