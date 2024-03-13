AN/APR-39E(V)2 radar warning receivers contracted for initial production
Northrop Grumman will manufacture initial production units of AN/APR-39E(V)2 RWR for the US Army under a five-year contract announced on 11 March.
The AN/APR-39E(V)2, previously known as the Modernized RWR, will provide an improved level of precision in detecting, locating and identifying threats by combining the company’s digital receiver exciter architecture with new digital signal processing algorithms, its manufacturer claimed.
The AN/APR-39E(V)2 is a fully digital RWR with the instantaneous bandwidth and frequency coverage to protect against what Northrop Grumman described as “advanced radar threats”.
The system has an open architecture design to allow growth to future electronic warfare capabilities and uses a smart antenna and advanced processing to detect a broad range of radio frequency threats.
Another design feature noted by the company was its readiness to be the survivability suite controller in multi-domain, large-scale combat operations. The system, the company said, was capable of sharing threat data, enhancing survivability and mission effectiveness.
In March 2019, Northrop Grumman announced it had received an award from the US Army to develop the AN/APR-39E(V)2, which has become the latest in the large family of RWRs. There are more than 6,000 RWRs in service with US forces and hundreds have been in service with forces from Sweden, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and South Korea.
More from Air Warfare
-
Serbia seeks 5,000 expandable UAVs, accelerates production
Serbia has expressed its desire to push for a speedier military modernisation, including the acquisition of various drones and the development of domestic UAV technologies.
-
RAF fighter pilot training situation is “unacceptable” for UK taxpayer, says industry official
While the head of the Royal Air Force admits the ongoing issues with the service's ability to train its fighter pilots, no concrete plans were put in place to resolve the problem. What steps could the RAF take to ensure the readiness of its pilot force for future challenges?
-
Bell Textron opens new laboratory to support bid for US Army’s FLRAA
In December 2022, the US Army awarded an initial $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron for US Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), choosing to proceed with its V-280 Valor bid, and the new site will support this programme.
-
Poland secures mega missile order for $3.5 billion on 25th NATO anniversary
Poland's military modernisation agenda has continued with the approval of multibillion-dollar missile agreements, as the country attempts to demonstrate its commitment to defence amid regional tensions.
-
Diehl and Northrop collaborate on layered air defence system
Diehl Defence and Northrop Grumman have joined forces to explore the potential synergy between their technologies, aiming to bolster European air defence capabilities.
-
V-22 Osprey cleared for flight but cause of fatal crash not disclosed
V-22s have been cleared for flight three months after a fatal crash which led to a grounding but processes involved in the clearance mean it will be weeks or even months before full operations return.