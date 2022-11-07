To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Honeywell and PT Dirgantara to explore airborne safety systems

7th November 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The partners will assess whether Honeywell’s Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (MILACAS) would fit with the TNI-AU's C-130 Avionics Upgrade Programme. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Honeywell and Indonesian aerospace manufacturer PT Dirgantara are partnering to explore ways to enhance the Indonesian Air Force C-130 fleet's range and surveillance capabilities.

Honeywell and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) signed an MoU at the Indo Defence 2022 event to explore sales opportunities for airborne safety systems for the Indonesian Air Force (TNA-AU), the companies announced on 4 November.

The partners will assess whether Honeywell’s Military Airborne Collision Avoidance System (MILACAS) would fit the IDAF’s C-130 Avionics Upgrade Programme.

MILACAS is a traffic alert collision avoidance system designed for better range and quality of surveillance broadcast on military aircraft.

According to Honeywell, it provides up to two times better surveillance range than an enhanced traffic alert collision avoidance system that significantly reduces the risk of collision.

The system is approved by civil and military frequency management organisations, including the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration for installation on all military aircraft. 

In addition to upgrading its legacy C-130 fleet, Indonesia has also ordered five C-130J-30 Super Hercules.

