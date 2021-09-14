Indonesia awaits new-build Hercules

Saab shows off radar system at ACE 21
Saab’s Giraffe radar and C2 system have been demonstrated at the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE 21).
It has been confirmed that the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has five new C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft on order from the US.
ACM Fadjar Prasetyo, the air force’s chief of staff, visited Lockheed Martin’s production site in Marietta, Georgia, on 7 September. He was photographed alongside a C-130 cockpit section bearing the Indonesian flag, indicating that production of at least the first aircraft is already well underway.
In a statement released the same day, Prasetyo said the C-130Js would enhance Indonesia’s airlift capabilities. He added that the type would continue to be the backbone of TNI-AU operations ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Saab’s Giraffe radar and C2 system have been demonstrated at the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE 21).
Iran has shown off a new air surveillance radar and associated C2 air defence system.
As competition intensifies across industry to fight it out for the RAF's New Medium Helicopter acquisition, Airbus has announced a compelling production plan.
BAE Systems secured a $26 million contract to provide IFF for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.
The RAF claims that cost increases associated with the MQ-9B Protector are 'behind us now'.
Northrop Grumman testbed F-16 flew last month with the Next Generation Electronic Warfare system and Scalable Agile Beam Radar.