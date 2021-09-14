To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Indonesia awaits new-build Hercules

14th September 2021 - 02:32 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indonesian Air Force has five C-130J-30 transport aircraft on order, similar to the Australian example pictured here. (Gordon Arthur)

New aircraft - including transport, air-to-air refuelling and amphibious aircraft - are on their way to Indonesia.

It has been confirmed that the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has five new C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft on order from the US.

ACM Fadjar Prasetyo, the air force’s chief of staff, visited Lockheed Martin’s production site in Marietta, Georgia, on 7 September. He was photographed alongside a C-130 cockpit section bearing the Indonesian flag, indicating that production of at least the first aircraft is already well underway.

In a statement released the same day, Prasetyo said the C-130Js would enhance Indonesia’s airlift capabilities. He added that the type would continue to be the backbone of TNI-AU operations ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users