Indonesia awaits new-build Hercules

It has been confirmed that the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) has five new C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft on order from the US.

ACM Fadjar Prasetyo, the air force’s chief of staff, visited Lockheed Martin’s production site in Marietta, Georgia, on 7 September. He was photographed alongside a C-130 cockpit section bearing the Indonesian flag, indicating that production of at least the first aircraft is already well underway.

In a statement released the same day, Prasetyo said the C-130Js would enhance Indonesia’s airlift capabilities. He added that the type would continue to be the backbone of TNI-AU operations ...