To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar prototype for RAF Typhoon fleet

Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar prototype for RAF Typhoon fleet

21st April 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The new ECRS Mk2 radar will allow the Eurofighter Typhoon to locate and deny use of an adversary’s radar with an electronic jamming attack. (Photo: Leonardo)

The new European Common Radar System Mk2 features a multi-functional array that can perform traditional radar functions and EW tasks as well.

Leonardo has delivered a prototype European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 to BAE Systems, marking the latest milestone in the ongoing development programme for the UK Typhoon fleet.

The radar will now undergo integration work and ground-based trials in preparation for its first flight tests on-board the Eurofighter Typhoon next year.

This will take place at BAE Systems’ flight testing facility in Lancashire, UK.

The ECRS Mk2 features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform both traditional radar functions such as search and targeting, as well as EW tasks.

This means that Eurofighter Typhoon will be able to locate and deny use of an adversary’s radar with an electronic jamming attack, whilst staying beyond the reach of threats.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us