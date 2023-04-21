Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar prototype for RAF Typhoon fleet

Leonardo has delivered a prototype European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 to BAE Systems, marking the latest milestone in the ongoing development programme for the UK Typhoon fleet.

The radar will now undergo integration work and ground-based trials in preparation for its first flight tests on-board the Eurofighter Typhoon next year.

This will take place at BAE Systems’ flight testing facility in Lancashire, UK.

The ECRS Mk2 features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform both traditional radar functions such as search and targeting, as well as EW tasks.

This means that Eurofighter Typhoon will be able to locate and deny use of an adversary’s radar with an electronic jamming attack, whilst staying beyond the reach of threats.