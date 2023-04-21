Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar prototype for RAF Typhoon fleet
Leonardo has delivered a prototype European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 to BAE Systems, marking the latest milestone in the ongoing development programme for the UK Typhoon fleet.
The radar will now undergo integration work and ground-based trials in preparation for its first flight tests on-board the Eurofighter Typhoon next year.
This will take place at BAE Systems’ flight testing facility in Lancashire, UK.
The ECRS Mk2 features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform both traditional radar functions such as search and targeting, as well as EW tasks.
This means that Eurofighter Typhoon will be able to locate and deny use of an adversary’s radar with an electronic jamming attack, whilst staying beyond the reach of threats.
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia gains rapid-deploy air traffic control capability for RAAF
Three deployable air control centres with surveillance radars will support RAAF long- and short-term deployments overseas.
-
Doubts about C-130J triggers $62 million contract to determine suitability for US next-gen TACAMO programme
The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $62 million contract modification to study the suitability of the C-130J aircraft for the E-XX TACAMO programme.
-
BAE Systems highlights need to invest in skills and infrastructure to de-risk next-gen combat aircraft programme
BAE Systems has won a contract extension worth £656m from the UK MoD to develop the concept and technology for the next generation combat aircraft, part of the Tempest project, but will need to ensure it has the right niche skills and digital and physical infrastructure to successfully deliver.