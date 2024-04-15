How the Israeli Defense Forces overcame Iran’s attack
On 13 April, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) demonstrated the effectiveness of its combined air defence system, as the use of simulation tools and close cooperation with other countries helped it achieved a 99% kill rate of 330 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones launched by Iran.
One Iranian ballistic missile was confirmed to hit Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel’s Negev desert causing minor damage to the base which remained operational.
In recent months, US Central Command and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have been intensifying efforts to achieve full operational coordination in the case of an attack similar
