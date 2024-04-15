To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How the Israeli Defense Forces overcame Iran’s attack

15th April 2024 - 10:41 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

An Israeli jet being prepared to intercept Iranian UAVs during the 13 April attack. (Image: IDF)

Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel utilised numerous weapon systems, which Israel – with the cooperation of the US, UK, France and Jordan – was able to confront.

On 13 April, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) demonstrated the effectiveness of its combined air defence system, as the use of simulation tools and close cooperation with other countries helped it achieved a 99% kill rate of 330 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones launched by Iran.

One Iranian ballistic missile was confirmed to hit Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel’s Negev desert causing minor damage to the base which remained operational.

In recent months, US Central Command and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have been intensifying efforts to achieve full operational coordination in the case of an attack similar

Arie Egozi

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science

