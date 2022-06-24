To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Airbus tight-lipped on Cypriot H145M helicopter order

24th June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

The Airbus H145M helicopter test fires a Spike ER2 missile. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

The Cypriot government is reportedly close to ordering H145M helicopters from Airbus, replacing Mi-35s due to be sold to Serbia.

Airbus has told Shephard that it 'can't comment' on reports linking the manufacturer to a sale of H145M medium-class helicopters with the Cypriot government. 

Local media outlets have claimed that Cyprus will finalise a deal to acquire an initial six aircraft in the coming days, with an option to buy a further six. This follows a closed session of the country's Defence Committee, held on 20 June, reportedly approving funding worth €53 million to support the order, thought to be valued at €140 million overall. 

The new aircraft are to be purchased to replace Cypriot Mil Mi-35 attack helicopters which are due to be sold to Serbia, according to

