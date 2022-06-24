Airbus tight-lipped on Cypriot H145M helicopter order

Airbus has told Shephard that it 'can't comment' on reports linking the manufacturer to a sale of H145M medium-class helicopters with the Cypriot government.

Local media outlets have claimed that Cyprus will finalise a deal to acquire an initial six aircraft in the coming days, with an option to buy a further six. This follows a closed session of the country's Defence Committee, held on 20 June, reportedly approving funding worth €53 million to support the order, thought to be valued at €140 million overall.

The new aircraft are to be purchased to replace Cypriot Mil Mi-35 attack helicopters which are due to be sold to Serbia, according to