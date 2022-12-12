German military aviation authority certifies Heron TP UAS
The German Heron TP has been awarded a Type Certificate by the German Military Aviation Authority (GMAA).
The certification makes it the first UAV in service with the German Armed Forces to comply with an internationally agreed airworthiness code fully.
The Type Certificate confirms the UAV's compliance with the STANAG 4671 military airworthiness standard.
Related Articles
Farnborough 2022: IAI developing Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier-capable Heron UAS
IAI debuts compact lightweight electronic warfare package
German Armed Forces receives second Airbus A350-900
The German Heron TP is a German-Israeli project contracted to Airbus and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for modification, production, and operation by the German Air Force.
IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said the certificate award paved the way for Germany to operate the UAV worldwide.
IAI said the Type Certificate resulted from 'years of intensive type certification effort' by the prime contractor Airbus DS Airborne Solutions and IAI as the OEM.
Work included adaptations to multiple systems to meet compliance standards, the compilation and review of documents and tests.
More from Air Warfare
-
Australian Army awards Skylark contract for SUAS+
Elbit Systems is a beneficiary of an Australian SUAS+ contract, which the ADF will use to support civilian operations for disaster and humanitarian relief.
-
US approves Chinook sale to South Korea
South Korea's army and air force are ploughing ahead with plans to modernise its heavy-lift helicopter fleet.
-
MQ-9B Reapers are still on the cards for India’s navy
It is taking a long time to come to fruition, but India still wants to buy MQ-9B Reapers from the US.
-
Bell V-280 Valor wins FLRAA Black Hawk replacement contract
The US Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract awarded to Bell marks the US Army’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. Here is everything you need to know about the programme.
-
Brunei orders Airbus military transport aircraft
Brunei has joined the list of international customers for the C295 tactical transport aircraft.