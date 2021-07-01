Germany awards ‘billion-dollar’ contract for Hensoldt’s Pegasus reconnaissance system

The contract for the Pegasus signal-capturing reconnaissance system, including the three "Global 6000 aircraft and associated evaluation stations, was signed at a ceremony on 29 June.

Germany has awarded a contract to Hensoldt for the Pegasus airborne electronic signals intelligence system, which will be installed on three Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft.

A 30 June statement from Hensoldt described the agreement as a ‘billion-dollar contract’, although no precise value was disclosed.

The award was issued by the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw).

Hensoldt will act as general contractor and is also responsible for the production of the entire reconnaissance technology while Lufthansa Technik will oversee the procurement of the aircraft from Bombardier and their modification.

Celia Pelaz, Hensoldt's head of strategy and head of the Spectrum Dominance and Airborne Solutions Division, said the company had developed the Kalaetron reconnaissance solution on the basis of the already flight-proven ISIS reconnaissance system.

‘Kalaetron offers unique reconnaissance capabilities based on powerful German key technology. Pegasus thus forms the core for a sovereign reconnaissance network and the basis for future capability development in the field of self-protection and electronic warfare,’ Pelaz said.