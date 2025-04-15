To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany confirms loitering munitions contracts for its armed forces

15th April 2025 - 14:02 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Helsing is already producing 6,000 HX-2 drones for use in Ukraine. (Photo: Helsing)

Contracts for the procurement of two platforms have been signed, and will be tested by the German armed forces.

The German armed forces have signed contracts to purchase loitering munitions, after it was reported by Reuters on 4 April that an order was soon to be signed as part of a concerted effort to upgrade the country's defence capabilities.

The first batch of loitering munitions, otherwise known as kamikaze drones, has been purchased and will be tested for suitability by the armed forces.

Longer-term contracts could be signed by the end of 2025 for a larger procurement order, following the contract with two companies for the initial first batch of drones, according to local German media citing Ministry of Defence sources.

Based on comparable

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

