Germany confirms loitering munitions contracts for its armed forces
The German armed forces have signed contracts to purchase loitering munitions, after it was reported by Reuters on 4 April that an order was soon to be signed as part of a concerted effort to upgrade the country's defence capabilities.
The first batch of loitering munitions, otherwise known as kamikaze drones, has been purchased and will be tested for suitability by the armed forces.
Longer-term contracts could be signed by the end of 2025 for a larger procurement order, following the contract with two companies for the initial first batch of drones, according to local German media citing Ministry of Defence sources.
