Galvion delivers charging stations to AeroVironment and begins follow-up order
Galvion has delivered 400 Nerv Centr MAX-8 charging stations to AeroVironment for use with sUAS and is preparing to deliver a further 800 units in 2025–26 as part of a long-term purchasing agreement.
MAX-8 is a pelican-case portable charging solution with the ability to draw power from multiple sources, including AC, solar and vehicle. It is able to charge different types of UAS and other batteries simultaneously, with no setting changes needed.
Galvion worked with AeroVironment to develop a universal adapter to interface across the latter’s sUAS family and the two companies will collaborate on future UAS charging solutions to meet evolving needs.
Neither the value of the contract nor the sUAS or operator country were disclosed but there have been several substantial sales in the past few years which may relate to the MAX-8 order.
AeroVironment’s Puma 3 is one of the company’s more popular sUAS.
In September 2022, the company announced it had received two firm-fixed-price US Foreign Military Sales contracts worth US$20.9 million to provide platforms to two unnamed allied nations.
In July 2022, the company received an $11.2 million contract modification from the US Army to provide an undisclosed number of Puma 3 with an estimated completion date of 31 July 2023.
The US Air Force, Uzbekistan, New Zealand and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency have also ordered Puma sUAS in the past three years.
