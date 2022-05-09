French Rafales to benefit from 21 extra Talios pods

New UK strategic agreement focuses on next-generation airborne countermeasures
The evolving threat posed by guided missiles has prompted the RAF and UK MoD to sign a strategic partnering agreement with Chemring Countermeasures UK.
Thales has received a firm order from the French defence procurement agency (DGA) has ordered an additional 21 Talios laser designator optronic pods, to equip Rafale aircraft in the French Air and Space Force and Rafale M platforms in service with the French Navy.
The pods will be delivered in 2024-2025, Thales announced on 6 May. The latest order will bring to 67 the total number of Talios pods in French service, to support airborne reconnaissance and targeting for attack missions.
In particular, the newly ordered 21 pods will include the Vision Permanent function (overlaying real-time video on a 3D map), a new air-to-air identification mode, a colour sensor and new tactical air reconnaissance modes under the Rafale F4 programme.
‘Talios will ultimately incorporate artificial intelligence algorithms to provide an unprecedented level of assistance in target detection and recognition and further accelerate the decision-making process, particularly in high-intensity engagements,’ Thales claimed.
BAE Systems is focused on international partnerships to sustain FCAS ambitions — although some observers are sceptical over the level of funding for the programme.
China claims first flight of 'innovative' new helicopter design, hinting at FVL-type technology developments for the long term. The PLA also continues to acquire Russian-built helicopters, with a recently disclosed order for the Mi-171Sh.
BAE Systems has revealed details of a new Head-Up Display.
Brazilian Air Force signs contract to convert two A330 airliners into tanker/transport configuration.
The USN has ordered mission computer upgrade kits with advanced software for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.