French Rafales to benefit from 21 extra Talios pods

9th May 2022 - 09:11 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Rafale fighter aircraft carries Talios. (Photo: Thales)

Thales has received a follow-on order for 21 Talios laser designator targeting pods to equip Rafale aircraft.

Thales has received a firm order from the French defence procurement agency (DGA) has ordered an additional 21 Talios laser designator optronic pods, to equip Rafale aircraft in the French Air and Space Force and Rafale M platforms in service with the French Navy.

The pods will be delivered in 2024-2025, Thales announced on 6 May. The latest order will bring to 67 the total number of Talios pods in French service, to support airborne reconnaissance and targeting for attack missions.

In particular, the newly ordered 21 pods will include the Vision Permanent function (overlaying real-time video on a 3D map), a new air-to-air identification mode, a colour sensor and new tactical air reconnaissance modes under the Rafale F4 programme.

‘Talios will ultimately incorporate artificial intelligence algorithms to provide an unprecedented level of assistance in target detection and recognition and further accelerate the decision-making process, particularly in high-intensity engagements,’ Thales claimed.

