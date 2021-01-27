Digital Battlespace

Talios passes its baptism of fire

27th January 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

French optronic targeting pod makes its operational debut in strikes against ISIS.

The Talios laser designator targeting pod from Thales was used in an operational strike mission for the first time by the French Air and Space Force on 22-23 January.

Flying missions under Operation Chammal, two twin-seat Rafale B multi-role aircraft hit Islamic State positions near the Iraqi-Syrian border, the French ...

