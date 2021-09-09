French Navy needs more Rafales, NFH90s

Threatened India issues flurry of UAV orders
Swarm UAVs, loitering munitions and counter-UAS systems are now all on Indian order books.
French Naval Aviation needs to reinforce its three Rafale M aircraft squadrons and its two NH90 NFH helicopter squadrons.
All the aircraft ordered for these five squadrons have been delivered but this has proved insufficient for different reasons.
The French fleet air arm ordered 48 Rafale Ms but some were lost before they even reached their units: two collided during test flights carried out by the French procurement agency DGA, while one crashed into the Indian Ocean and another landed in the Mediterranean.
Without providing any further details, the French Navy says its current Rafale M inventory stands at 41 ...
Airbus tests mitigation measures to overcome the problem of helicopter rotor blades interfering with BLoS communications.
Collins Aerospace has received three contracts from the USAF to support the U-2 fleet.
The US Army has received the official proposal for Defiant X from Sikorsky and Boeing under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft programme.
The Chinese-built CH-4B features strongly in both Indonesian and Pakistani unmanned air combat capabilities.
Operated from RAF Northolt by 32 squadron, the BAe 146 is primarily tasked with Command Support Air Transport roles.