Scorpion to aid Rafale mission effectiveness

USAF orders Puma 3 AE and Raven UAS from AeroVironment
Aerovironment has delivered its Puma 3 AE systems to the USAF, while the delivery of its Raven systems is to follow later in the year.
Thales is providing new avionics equipment for Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in service with the French Air and Space Force and French Navy.
The company announced on 22 July that it will supply 350 Scorpion helmet-mounted sight and display systems and 400 digital multifunction displays (MFDs) under a contract from French defence procurement agency DGA.
The value of the deal was undisclosed.
‘This new equipment will further enhance the operational effectiveness of the Rafale F4 standard,’ Thales noted, adding that the Scorpion systems and MFDs will ‘deliver enhanced tactical situational awareness and slave the weapon or mission systems to the pilot’s line of sight to improve the effectiveness of air operations’.
The 400 digital multi-function displays on order will replace lateral displays on in-service French Rafale aircraft. The new equipment offers a larger display area, an improved touchscreen interface and greater processing power.
With its display symbology, Scorpion blends diverse information from onboard sensors. ‘Coupled with the weapon system, the display can be used to designate and track targets anywhere in the crew's field of view in daylight and at night,’ Thales claimed.
