Final flight test of latest AMRAAM missile successful
Developmental and operational testing has been completed of the AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM with the final firing of the weapon from a USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. Raytheon, an RTX business, worked with the force to carry out testing on the latest version of the missile using production-standard hardware and software.
The latest version of the missile was developed under the form, fit, function refresh (F3R) program, which upgraded circuit cards in the guidance section of the missile and allows for continuous agile software improvements.
The F3R effort is upgrading the missile in a range of areas, bringing in new high-speed processors, GPS receivers, and a modified inertial navigation system, among other improvements.
Developmental and operational test of the AIM-120D-3 included captive carry and live-fires from both USN and USAF fourth and fifth generation platforms. The production ramp increases follow recent contracts, such as a $1.15 billion awarded in June 2023 and $972 million awarded in September 2022.
