  • How are next-generation ejection seats helping pilots when they need it most?

How are next-generation ejection seats helping pilots when they need it most?

18th November 2025 - 12:30 GMT | by Featured Video

The ACES 5 ejection seat from RTX’s Collins Aerospace introduces new, innovative and patented technologies to help save lives.

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by RTX

The ACES 5 from RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces many new, innovative and patented technologies that build upon the reliable capabilities found in the ACES II ejection seat, which is credited with over 700 lives saved.

