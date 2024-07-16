F135 engine upgrade completes preliminary design review
RTX company Pratt & Whitney has completed the F135 Engine Core Upgrade’s (ECU’s) preliminary design review (PDR), a major step on the way towards creating a Block 4 version of the engine for Lockheed Martin's F-25 fighter aircraft.
The F-35 Joint Program Office evaluated the ECU’s design changes and propulsion technologies, both of which are needed to restore full life to the engine and provide improved performance to enable next-generation weapons and sensors.
The upgrade will deliver increased engine durability and performance that will fully enable Block 4 and beyond capabilities for all three variants of the F-35 worldwide.
US Navy F-35 propulsion programme manager Capt. Mitchell Grant said: “The PDR was a successful first step towards the capability the ECU will provide in meeting the challenging performance and durability requirements of the F135.
“The ECU will ensure that the US and our international partners remain well positioned to outpace adversary threats.”
In September 2022, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney received a $232.78 million contract to procure material and support equipment for depot-level F135 engine maintenance facilities and unit-level support equipment at various locations by September 2025, including sites in Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and the US.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news
-
NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability moves ahead with development contracts
The Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme is a transnational effort across NATO to replace a range of helicopters which are expected to begin retiring from the mid-2030s.
-
Raytheon strikes deal with new rocket motor maker to secure supply chain
Raytheon has seen increased demand for its missiles in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war where Kyiv has been using air-to-air missiles for ground-based air-defence.
-
European Common Radar System Mk2 begins ground-testing in UK
BAE Systems hopes to work out any issues before the radar is sent for flight testing.
-
Royal Jordanian Air Force takes delivery of five new Bell 505 aircraft at Farnborough
The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.
-
NSPA and Airbus sign mission simulator contract for MRTT fleet at Farnborough
The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.
-
Boeing to upgrade software for KC-46A tanker
The KC-46A upgrades will improve the platform’s mission readiness, performance in challenged airspace and rapid deployment capabilities.