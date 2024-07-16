To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

F135 engine upgrade completes preliminary design review

16th July 2024 - 11:16 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The upgrade will deliver increased engine durability and performance that will fully enable Block 4 capabilities. (Photo: USAF)

The Pratt & Whitney F135 engine is an evolution of F119, which powers the US Air Force’s F-22 Raptor and features fifth-generation stealth capabilities, as well as advanced prognostics and health management systems.

RTX company Pratt & Whitney has completed the F135 Engine Core Upgrade’s (ECU’s) preliminary design review (PDR), a major step on the way towards creating a Block 4 version of the engine for Lockheed Martin's F-25 fighter aircraft.

The F-35 Joint Program Office evaluated the ECU’s design changes and propulsion technologies, both of which are needed to restore full life to the engine and provide improved performance to enable next-generation weapons and sensors.

The upgrade will deliver increased engine durability and performance that will fully enable Block 4 and beyond capabilities for all three variants of the F-35 worldwide.

US Navy F-35 propulsion programme manager Capt. Mitchell Grant said: “The PDR was a successful first step towards the capability the ECU will provide in meeting the challenging performance and durability requirements of the F135.

“The ECU will ensure that the US and our international partners remain well positioned to outpace adversary threats.”

In September 2022, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney received a $232.78 million contract to procure material and support equipment for depot-level F135 engine maintenance facilities and unit-level support equipment at various locations by September 2025, including sites in Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and the US.

