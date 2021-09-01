Enhanced V-Bat spreads its wings

Leidos carries on support for ex-Afghan aircraft
Over-the-horizon maintenance continues for helicopters and turboprop aircraft formerly operated by the Afghan Air Force.
Northrop Grumman and Martin UAV have completed successful flight testing of a V-Bat UAS with new features including GPS-denied navigation and target designation capabilities.
The tests at Camp Grafton in North Dakota were carried out as part of the two companies’ offering under the Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) programme, in which the US Army seeks a rapidly deployable, expeditionary VTOL system capable of persistent aerial reconnaissance for Brigade Combat Teams, SOF, and Ranger battalions.
The FTUAS solution must also be capable of operations in contested EW environments. It will replace the RQ-7B Shadow.
Kenn Todorov, Northrop Grumman senior VP and general manager for global sustainment and modernisation, described V-Bat as offering ‘a near-zero footprint’, flexible VTOL capability ‘that is based on a platform deployed operationally today’.
Rivals to V-Bat for the FTUAS requirement include the Arcturus Jump 20, the Textron Aerosonde HQ and the L3Harris FVR-90.
USAF picks contractor for to EW technology aboard large aircraft.
New and innovative UAV designs continue to flood out of Chinese companies and institutes, while the PLA is getting bolder about flying them farther afield too.
Russian light multipurpose guided missile has probably seen combat in Syria and it was displayed at Army-2021 with an export designation.
If it passes state trials and enters serial production, the Ka-52M could become a valuable asset for Russian ISR and long-range strike missions.
Boeing to provide precision-guided munitions to ROK as part of a possible $258 million FMS.