  • Embraer affirms “limited” US tariff impact with 72% growth in defence revenues for Q1 2025

6th May 2025 - 16:21 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

Embraer is pursuing opportunities for the C-390 Millennium in the US market. (Photo: USAF/Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

The growth in Q1 2025 was supported by strong C-390 Millennium sales, according to the company’s CEO. Of the US$1.1 billion revenue increase, defence aircraft sales accounted for 13% of the total.

Embraer has seen the best first quarter results since 2016 at $1.1 billion in revenue, according to the company’s latest financial results report, with its Defence and Security revenues seeing an increase of 72% compared to Q1 2024.

The company also reported a backlog increase of 73% compared to Q1 2024, from US$2.4 billion to $4.2 billion for Embraer Defence and Security, supported by “strong” C-390 and A-29 Super Tucano sales, according to Embraer CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto.

Recent Q1 highlights included C-390 order confirmations from Sweden and Slovakia, while Uruguay converted its A-29 options to a firm order of

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

