Embraer affirms “limited” US tariff impact with 72% growth in defence revenues for Q1 2025
Embraer has seen the best first quarter results since 2016 at $1.1 billion in revenue, according to the company’s latest financial results report, with its Defence and Security revenues seeing an increase of 72% compared to Q1 2024.
The company also reported a backlog increase of 73% compared to Q1 2024, from US$2.4 billion to $4.2 billion for Embraer Defence and Security, supported by “strong” C-390 and A-29 Super Tucano sales, according to Embraer CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto.
Recent Q1 highlights included C-390 order confirmations from Sweden and Slovakia, while Uruguay converted its A-29 options to a firm order of
Will Canada and Latin America seek new sources for combat aircraft?
US-made combat aircraft are being passed over in favour of European types, as Latin America and Canada question their ageing fleet replacement choices.
US and UK military targeted for GPS-free navigation system for UAVs in contested environments
Flare Bright TACTERA software solution will be introduced at SOF Week 2025 in Tampa this week.
StormShroud enters service with UK RAF to suppress enemy air defences
StormShroud is designed to support UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35B and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft by providing suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD). It is built around the Tekever AR3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) and Leonardo BriteStorm electronic warfare (EW) jammer payload.