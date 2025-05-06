Embraer affirms “limited” US tariff impact with 72% growth in defence revenues for Q1 2025

Embraer has seen the best first quarter results since 2016 at $1.1 billion in revenue, according to the company’s latest financial results report, with its Defence and Security revenues seeing an increase of 72% compared to Q1 2024.

The company also reported a backlog increase of 73% compared to Q1 2024, from US$2.4 billion to $4.2 billion for Embraer Defence and Security, supported by “strong” C-390 and A-29 Super Tucano sales, according to Embraer CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto.

Recent Q1 highlights included C-390 order confirmations from Sweden and Slovakia, while Uruguay converted its A-29 options to a firm order of