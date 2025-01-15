Uruguayan Air Force firms up options for five more A-29 Super Tucanos
The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) and the Uruguayan Ministry of Defense (MDN) has announced it will buy five additional A-29 Super Tucano aircraft – converting options from its original August 2024 deal.
The FAU originally made a firm order with options for one A-29 Super Tucano last year to bolster its operational capabilities. The agreement included mission equipment, integrated logistics services and a flight simulator for the aircraft.
Uruguay is the sixth South American country to purchase the light attack and trainer aircraft, alongside Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Paraguay.
Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said: “We are ready to offer the best multimission aircraft to the FAU, as well as our full support to increase their operational readiness and to enhance their capabilities to accomplish strategic missions such as border surveillance.”
General Luis H. De León, Commander in Chief of the Uruguayan Air Force, added: “This incorporation projects us technologically, and upon completion of the A-29 acquisition process, it allows us to face, together with Embraer, the new regional security paradigms.”
This order emphasises Embraer’s recent influx of interest, following Portugal's order for 12 NATO-configured A-29 aircraft and an agreement with an unnamed African country. The aircraft now reaches 20 operators worldwide, with a total of 290 orders according to the manufacturer.
