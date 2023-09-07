Elbit Systems completes delivery of self-protection suite for Dutch VIP aircraft
The delivery of the complete J-MUSIC system was carried out within a year of signing and after comprehensive flight acceptance tests. These included examination of the system over a number of flights, all of which were successful and to the full satisfaction of the customer.
The aircraft was equipped with an advanced protective suite that includes Elbit's Direct Infra-Red Counter Measures (DIRCM) and Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR MWS), a configuration with an EASA supplemental type certificate (STC).
This project joins many across the world, including NATO's A330 MRTT refuelling fleet project, of which the Netherlands is a member, which has a similar protection system installed.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that, in contrast to other members of the MUSIC family produced by Elbit, J-MUSIC is configured as a distributed system designed to outfit medium-to-large fixed-wing aircraft.
Customers include Israel, Germany for its A400M fleet, NATO A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and the UAE Air Force, which selected J-MUSIC and PAWS in January 2022 for installation on its A330 MRTTs.
The J-MUSIC architecture includes a laser generator and laser turret, a Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and a system processor. The DIRCM is designed to protect the aircraft from IR-guided surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles.
When a threat is detected by the MAWS, which can use either a UV or IR sensor, the missile is then tracked and jamming initiated using the laser turret.
