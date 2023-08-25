Edge Group deepens Brazil defence ties with new technology agreements

Edge Group has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the Brazilian Air Force’s Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), the national military research centre for aviation and spaceflight.

The ceremony took place in São José dos Campos as part of an ongoing EDGE delegation visit to Brazil.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will explore opportunities to jointly develop projects in the air and space, smart weapons, and uncrewed and autonomous platform domains, plus other areas.

According to Edge Group, the agreement is in line with its strategy of building mutually beneficial partnerships supporting defence capability development in the UAE and Latin America.

This follows an agreement signed on 11 August between Edge and Brazilian turbine engine developer Turbomachine. This covered the development of engines, including turbofans and propellant fans, for Edge’s UAVs and missiles.

Edge also recently announced a strategic partnership with the Brazilian Navy to co-develop a long-range anti-ship missile.