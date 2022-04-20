To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Netherlands awards maintenance training contract for future military VIP aircraft

Netherlands awards maintenance training contract for future military VIP aircraft

20th April 2022 - 16:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The RNLAF is acquiring a new Gulfstream G650 for military VIP transport. (Photo: Gulfstream)

FlightSafety International is providing the RNLAF with Gulfstream G650 maintenance training for up to four years.

The Netherlands MoD has selected FlightSafety International to provide Gulfstream G650 maintenance training for Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) ground crew personnel.

The two-year contract (with two option years) is worth €918,000 ($997,000).

FlightSafety International won the tender ahead of two other bidders.

A single G650 is being procured in Q4 2022 to replace a Gulfstream IV military VIP aircraft in the RNLAF fleet.

‘In order to be able to maintain her to be acquired Gulfstream G650 airplane, the RNLAF has a requirement for technical (type) training courses for her maintenance crew,’ the MoD stated in a notice on the official EU contracts database.

‘Besides type training also some general technical training on the G650 is required,’ it added.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us