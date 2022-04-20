Netherlands awards maintenance training contract for future military VIP aircraft

The Netherlands MoD has selected FlightSafety International to provide Gulfstream G650 maintenance training for Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) ground crew personnel.

The two-year contract (with two option years) is worth €918,000 ($997,000).

FlightSafety International won the tender ahead of two other bidders.

A single G650 is being procured in Q4 2022 to replace a Gulfstream IV military VIP aircraft in the RNLAF fleet.

‘In order to be able to maintain her to be acquired Gulfstream G650 airplane, the RNLAF has a requirement for technical (type) training courses for her maintenance crew,’ the MoD stated in a notice on the official EU contracts database.

‘Besides type training also some general technical training on the G650 is required,’ it added.