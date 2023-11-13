Dubai Airshow 2023: GA-ASI and Edge forge MQ-9B weapon integration partnership

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has partnered with Edge Group to integrate the latter company's weapon systems onto the MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAV.

The agreement, announced on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2023, came as the UAE’s deal to acquire 18 GA-ASI MQ-9Bs remained in a deadlock. The new partnership was ‘unrelated to an acquisition’, a GA-ASI official told Shephard at the trade fair.

The two companies will work together to integrate precision-guided munition (PGM) and guided-glide weapon (GGW) solutions from Edge onto the SkyGuardian.

Weapons identified for integration include the Desert Sting family of GGWs and Thunder family of PGMs from Halcon, and the Al Tariq family of modular long-range PGMs.

C Mark Brinkley, senior director strategic communications and marketing at GA-ASI, said the company hoped its work with Edge would lead to more partnerships within the UAE defence industry. He added that the two companies began discussing the partnership at IDEX in February in Abu Dhabi.

‘It’s unrelated to any acquisition conversation because Edge is really building out a very robust munitions development [and] other types of weapons system development, and they are rapidly becoming a large, global defence company,’ Brinkley told Shephard.

‘To integrate those products into [the MQ-9B] is just a logical next step in the evolution of their [activities]. Whether its [the UAE] buying an aircraft or not, it would still be a logical conversation for us.’

Brinkley said that the step also marked an expansion of GA-ASI's investments, emphasising that the UAE had been and would remain the company's long-term partner. The UAE Armed Forces currently operates the Predator XP.

He added that GA-ASI has been known to be ‘interested’ in having conversations around integrating non-US companies’ systems onto its platforms and highlighted the UK’s Paveway and Brimstone missiles as examples.

Brinkley said that current MQ-9B operators could also benefit from the newly announced partnership.

‘Customers of the aircraft would have now multiple options: whether it was US weapons, UK weapons, and now you’re talking about UAE weapons too,’ he said. ‘As we move forward, other nations [could] bring their weapons and sensors too.’

Edge could benefit from the partnership as its weapon systems could potentially find their way onto SkyGuardians of other countries, even if the UAE itself will not get its hand on them.

The UAE signed an agreement to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 MQ-9Bs in early 2021, but the Gulf country suspended discussions in December the same year as the US$23 billion deal has been slowed down amid concerns in the US over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China.

GA-ASI has previously said it would try to separate the MQ-9B purchase from the fighter jet deal, and Brinkley said he thinks doing that would be ‘absolutely feasible’, but the details of that would need to be worked out between the governments of the two countries. He added that GA-ASI was ready to help to facilitate discussions as quickly as possible.

‘But we’re also happy to just support,’ Brinkley said. ‘We’ve been a partner with the UAE for a long time…and this is one of those relationships that we think is going to last a long time.’

Shephard has approached the US DoD for comment related to the UAE F-35 and MQ-9B deals.

