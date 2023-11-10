Dubai Airshow 2023: EDGE Group partners with Thai defence company on UAVs

In a bid to enter the Thai defence market, the UAE’s EDGE Group has forged a partnership with RV Connex to explore technology-sharing on UAVs, loitering munition and precision-guided munitions.

RV Connex and EDGE will aim to provide customers in Thailand access to ‘advanced capabilities and solutions’ by combining their expertise, experience and resources, the partners noted.

‘By collaborating with RV Connex, one of Thailand’s fastest-growing defence companies, EDGE is strengthening its commitment to advancing our technological capabilities to defence sectors in the country and across the region,’ said Omar Al Zaabi, president of EDGE’s Trading and Mission Support cluster.

‘Through this partnership, we will pursue advancements that offer innovative defence solutions to clients in Thailand by utilising RV Connex’s established platforms and expertise across several defence industry segments.’

The partnership came at a similar time as RV Connex unveiling a combat version of its Sky Scout UAV at the Defense & Security 2023 exhibition in Bangkok.

Designed for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) gathering missions, the baseline version of the Sky Scout entered service with the Royal Thai Air Force in 2021. The new variant of the UAV has been named Sky Scout-M and has been fitted with two hardpoints for weapons and other payloads.

EDGE Group will exhibit at the Dubai Airshow 2023 between 13 and 17 November.

Shephard's Dubai Airshow 2023 coverage is sponsored by: