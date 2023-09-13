DSEI 2023: Striker II helmet programme for Typhoon fighter jet gets £40 million boost

The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems a contract to develop its Striker II Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) for the RAF’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet.

Under the new contract, worth £40 million ($50 million), BAE Systems is maturing the helmet’s capability ahead of the start of initial production to support qualification and integration flight testing at BAE Systems’ Warton facility in Lancashire.

Talking in a press briefing on 13 September at DSEI, Nigel Kidd, BAE Systems' director of HMD, said the new iteration of Striker will have improved head tracking, which will allow for a lag-free, instant information display when the pilot moves their head.

The helmet display will feature a 40-degree field of view.

Typhoon operational requirements manager and evaluation pilot at BAE Systems Andrew Mallery-Blythe said the Striker II will also allow pilots to see targets from twice the range, cue weapons or sensors to targets that they cannot see, and to see flight reference information through the helmet wherever they look.

He added that the new HMD will provide crews with improved overall situational awareness.

The Striker II will be about 2kg heavier than its predecessor, but the centre of gravity will be more balanced, making it more comfortable to wear for extended hours.

Striker II integrates an all-digital night vision system and daylight-readable colour display.

It displays data directly onto the pilot’s helmet visor, providing a quasi-augmented reality of the world alongside mission information in front of their eyes.

The platform-agnostic Striker II builds upon BAE Systems' current Striker HMD.

It is a digital solution based on a two-part helmet design with an integrated NV camera in a 'cyclops' configuration for increased comfort in high-G manoeuvres. Day/night situational awareness is delivered through visor-projected imagery augmented with symbology.

