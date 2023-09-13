DSEI 2023: Striker II helmet programme for Typhoon fighter jet gets £40 million boost
The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems a contract to develop its Striker II Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) for the RAF’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet.
Under the new contract, worth £40 million ($50 million), BAE Systems is maturing the helmet’s capability ahead of the start of initial production to support qualification and integration flight testing at BAE Systems’ Warton facility in Lancashire.
Talking in a press briefing on 13 September at DSEI, Nigel Kidd, BAE Systems' director of HMD, said the new iteration of Striker will have improved head tracking, which will allow for a lag-free, instant information display when the pilot moves their head.
Related Articles
Austria to install pilot breath monitor on Typhoon fighter jets to provide hypoxia warning
Collins-Elbit JV wins contract to supply US Navy with helmet-mounted cueing system
Insight: What does the future hold for the Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft?
The helmet display will feature a 40-degree field of view.
Typhoon operational requirements manager and evaluation pilot at BAE Systems Andrew Mallery-Blythe said the Striker II will also allow pilots to see targets from twice the range, cue weapons or sensors to targets that they cannot see, and to see flight reference information through the helmet wherever they look.
He added that the new HMD will provide crews with improved overall situational awareness.
The Striker II will be about 2kg heavier than its predecessor, but the centre of gravity will be more balanced, making it more comfortable to wear for extended hours.
Striker II integrates an all-digital night vision system and daylight-readable colour display.
It displays data directly onto the pilot’s helmet visor, providing a quasi-augmented reality of the world alongside mission information in front of their eyes.
The platform-agnostic Striker II builds upon BAE Systems' current Striker HMD.
It is a digital solution based on a two-part helmet design with an integrated NV camera in a 'cyclops' configuration for increased comfort in high-G manoeuvres. Day/night situational awareness is delivered through visor-projected imagery augmented with symbology.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: Orbit unveils MPT family of SATCOM terminals for USVs and small craft
Israeli company Orbit unveiled a family of new multipurpose satellite communications systems for small ships and uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) at DSEI 2023.
-
Corvette collaboration – how Europe is pooling skills and funds in a time of need
When it comes to security, NATO tends to make the headlines more often than the EU. Yet since the war in Ukraine broke out, there has been a quiet but determined strengthening of purely European defence. And it starts with budgets.
-
DSEI 2023: Northrop Grumman rolls out BattleOne integrated command and control package
Northrop Grumman's BattleOne concept aims to transcend domain and national boundaries to produce an overarching command and control capability with integrated artificial intelligence.
-
DSEI 2023: Hanwha highlights UK industrial benefits of K9 Thunder British Army artillery bid
Hanwha. which is offering the K9A2 self-propelled artillery system for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) requirement, is offering to bring additional R&D and upgrade work to the UK if it wins the contest.
-
DSEI 2023: BAE Systems readies new versions of Armored Multi Purpose Vehicle with European exports in mind
BAE Systems is displaying the US Army's Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle at DSEI for the first time and is evolving new variants with an eye on the European M113 APC replacement market .
-
DSEI 2023: Irish company Reamda develops upgradeable dual-use Casur UGV
Reamda is designing a new SWAT version of its Riddler tactical UGV, to be designated Casur which is Irish for hammer, and designing a smaller lightweight version of its controller.