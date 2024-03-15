To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Drop and dummy test scheduled for Indo-Russian BrahMos missile

15th March 2024 - 18:50 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

A BrahMos ER missile being fired at sea in 2022. (Photo: Indian MoD)

India has been looking to advance its defence capabilities with a more compact and efficient BrahMos missile.

BrahMos Aerospace, an Indo-Russian multinational defence company, will start drop and dummy testing of the lighter and smaller New Generation (NG) BrahMos missile by mid-2025, with flight trials expected by the end of the same year.

“By 2026, we will induct [the missile] into the Indian Air Force (IAF),” claimed Atul Dinkar Rane, director general of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and CEO and managing director of BrahMos Aerospace.

On BrahMos Aerospace awaiting funds from sales of the NG, Rane – who was speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit in Delhi on March 7 – remarked: “We have finished

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us