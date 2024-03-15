Drop and dummy test scheduled for Indo-Russian BrahMos missile

BrahMos Aerospace, an Indo-Russian multinational defence company, will start drop and dummy testing of the lighter and smaller New Generation (NG) BrahMos missile by mid-2025, with flight trials expected by the end of the same year.

“By 2026, we will induct [the missile] into the Indian Air Force (IAF),” claimed Atul Dinkar Rane, director general of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and CEO and managing director of BrahMos Aerospace.

On BrahMos Aerospace awaiting funds from sales of the NG, Rane – who was speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit in Delhi on March 7 – remarked: “We have finished