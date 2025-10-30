October Drone Digest: Growing desire for CCAs and new VTOL technology unveiled
Uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) were a strong theme in two of the most significant defence events in October: the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2025 held in Washington, DC, and Seoul ADEX 2025 held at Seoul Airport in South Korea. Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), or loyal wingmen, played an essential part in these events and were prominent in the news throughout the month.
CCA procurement
The US is home to the world’s most mature CCA procurement programme: Increment 2 of the US Air Force’s (USAF) CCA programme. In early October, Gen Kenneth Wilsbach, a nominee to be the USAF’s next
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Italy moves to procure third batch of 29 AW249 helicopters
The €1.22 billion (US$1.41 billion) follow-on order for the additional helicopters will complement the 19 AW249 already ordered by Italy.
-
Australia starts upgrade programme for P-8A Poseidon fleet
The upgrades will work to strengthen the country’s maritime surveillance and anti-submarine capabilities, with one more aircraft due to be delivered by 2026.
-
Textron firms up potential bid for US Navy Undergraduate trainer contract
The company has said it would assemble its Beechcraft M-346N aircraft at its east Wichita campus with significant investment placed to modernise the hub if it wins the contract.
-
Airbus to position Eurofighter Typhoon for Portugal’s F-16 replacement requirement
The MoU with AED Cluster Portugal will see the two organisations work together on studies to create a pitch to replace the country’s current F-16 fleet.
-
PGZ and Anduril to work on Polish variant of Barracuda-500M missile
The memorandum of understanding signed also included a wider strategic plan to co-develop autonomous air systems for the Polish Armed Forces.
-
Turkey finalises $7.2 billion deal with UK for 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets
The deal will include a weapons package alongside the aircraft, with deliveries expected from 2030.