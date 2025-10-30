To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

October Drone Digest: Growing desire for CCAs and new VTOL technology unveiled

30th October 2025 - 11:55 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) was selected to build production representative flight test articles of the collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) for the USAF in April 2024. (Photo: GA-ASI)

During October 2025, several countries and organisations signalled their intention to acquire loyal wingman uncrewed aircraft systems — designated by the US Air Force as Collaborative Combat Aircraft — or to study the capability further, while various new uncrewed helicopters were showcased.

Uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) were a strong theme in two of the most significant defence events in October: the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2025 held in Washington, DC, and Seoul ADEX 2025 held at Seoul Airport in South Korea. Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), or loyal wingmen, played an essential part in these events and were prominent in the news throughout the month. 

CCA procurement

The US is home to the world’s most mature CCA procurement programme: Increment 2 of the US Air Force’s (USAF) CCA programme. In early October, Gen Kenneth Wilsbach, a nominee to be the USAF’s next

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Defence Insight. He won a Defence …

Read full bio

