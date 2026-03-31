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Dormant helicopter programmes in Africa and Asia present opportunities

31st March 2026 - 11:22 GMT | by Andrew Knight in Darlington, UK

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The H225M is a multi-role military helicopter ordered by Thailand from Airbus. (Photo: Airbus)

Growing capability gaps caused by ageing Soviet-era platforms in Africa and Asia are creating opportunities, as disrupted supply chains and sanctions open the door for Western manufacturers to expand into these markets.

Progress has stalled across multiple helicopter modernisation programmes in African and Asian countries, as traditional supply chains have been disrupted since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Shephard Defence Insight has identified 13 helicopter programmes in Africa and Asia which feature Soviet or Russian helicopters in need of replacement but of which little has been heard for several years.

Following the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russian war, the US passed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which has slowed progress for many of these programmes. As a result, Shephard believes that there is a gap in the market

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Andrew Knight

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Andrew Knight

A career Intelligence Analyst having served for 10 years as a soldier in the British …

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