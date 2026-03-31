Dormant helicopter programmes in Africa and Asia present opportunities
Progress has stalled across multiple helicopter modernisation programmes in African and Asian countries, as traditional supply chains have been disrupted since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Shephard Defence Insight has identified 13 helicopter programmes in Africa and Asia which feature Soviet or Russian helicopters in need of replacement but of which little has been heard for several years.
Following the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russian war, the US passed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which has slowed progress for many of these programmes. As a result, Shephard believes that there is a gap in the market
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