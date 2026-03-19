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Eastern European helicopter modernisation could open doors for Western manufacturers

19th March 2026 - 10:20 GMT | by Isolde Hatgis-Kessell in London, UK

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Hungary purchased 16 Airbus H225M helicopters as part of its armed forces modernisation programme. (Photo: Airbus)

With some Eastern European countries already upgrading their helicopter fleets to incorporate Western technology, the region presents potential future opportunities for defence companies.

Eastern European nations that have turned towards the West have long sought to replace their ageing Soviet-era helicopters. Following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the need to upgrade equipment has been accelerated alongside a growing focus on increasing interoperability and commonality with NATO and its allies.

The greatest obstacles these countries have faced are the high price tags and the significant time commitment required to transition to modern Western helicopter platforms, particularly when it comes to retraining pilots and soldiers to operate them. Beyond the learning curve, Eastern Europe has also had to invest in building up the relevant infrastructure

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Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

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Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell is the Air Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Isolde holds a bachelor's …

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