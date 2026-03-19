Eastern European helicopter modernisation could open doors for Western manufacturers

Eastern European nations that have turned towards the West have long sought to replace their ageing Soviet-era helicopters. Following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the need to upgrade equipment has been accelerated alongside a growing focus on increasing interoperability and commonality with NATO and its allies.

The greatest obstacles these countries have faced are the high price tags and the significant time commitment required to transition to modern Western helicopter platforms, particularly when it comes to retraining pilots and soldiers to operate them. Beyond the learning curve, Eastern Europe has also had to invest in building up the relevant infrastructure