Singapore Airshow 2026: Airbus-RSAF H225M teaming tests point to future scalability

Airbus and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have completed crewed-uncrewed teaming tests using the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) H225M helicopter and an Airbus Flexrotor vertical take-off and landing uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

The tests took place last month and involved the use of HTeaming, a modular crewed-uncrewed teaming solution designed to be compatible across Airbus helicopters.

The agreement between Airbus Helicopters and the RSAF for the tests was signed at the Paris Airshow 2025, seven months ago. The trial involved the RSAF H225M and Airbus’ Flexrotor UAS teaming up in a search and rescue mission using