DIU awards four companies with drone prototype contracts for Project Artemis

The US Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has announced that four companies have been awarded contracts for Project Artemis, a effort to evaluate and acquire long-range loitering munitions.

The four companies are all US-based - AeroVironment, Dragoon, Swan and Auterion -with the latter two being US-software companies who have partnered with unnamed Ukrainian UAS firms.

Project Artemis is a programme that seeks long-range, single-use drones that can launch quickly, operate at 50-300km ranges and operate in low-bandwidth or GNSS-denied conditions.

According to DIU, the next step in the programme will be testing and integration of the prototype, which is scheduled to