DIU awards four companies with drone prototype contracts for Project Artemis

18th March 2025 - 10:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell, Matty Todhunter in London

DIU partnered with the Department of Defense Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment (A&S) to test and procure platforms to operation in EW and GNSS-denied environments. (Photo: DIU)

The four US companies awarded contracts include two that are working with Ukrainian uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) firms. The project aims to have a prototype demonstration by end of May 2025.

The US Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has announced that four companies have been awarded contracts for Project Artemis, a effort to evaluate and acquire long-range loitering munitions.

The four companies are all US-based - AeroVironment, Dragoon, Swan and Auterion -with  the latter two being US-software companies who have partnered with unnamed Ukrainian UAS firms.

Project Artemis is a programme that seeks long-range, single-use drones that can launch quickly, operate at 50-300km ranges and operate in low-bandwidth or GNSS-denied conditions.

According to DIU, the next step in the programme will be testing and integration of the prototype, which is scheduled to

