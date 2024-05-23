To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Designs revealed for DARPA’s ANCILLARY VTOL UAS programme

23rd May 2024 - 14:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Sikorsky has been flight testing a rotor blown wing tail sitter VTOL UAS. (Image: Sikorsky)

Six bidders have been competing for DARPA’s AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY (ANCILLARY) programme for a low-weight, large-payload, long-endurance VTOL uncrewed X-plane.

DARPA has unveiled images of all six design concepts for its ANCILLARY programme on which the agency will expect to see the end of design maturation before mid-2025 followed by X-plane flight tests in early 2026.

The agency’s objective with the programme has been “to increase small VTOL UAS capabilities by a factor of three over the current state-of-the-art flying today [which means finding] innovative ways to increase payload weight and range/endurance of small, ship-launched UAS by means of novel configurations, propulsion and controls, while also removing the need for special infrastructure”.

In Phase Ia, the programme explored conceptual designs from nine non-traditional and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us