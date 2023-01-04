To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defiant protest grounds US Army FLRAA contract

4th January 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Bell Textron’s V-280 Valor won the US Army’s FLRAA competition in early December. (Photo: Bell Textron)

Boeing and Sikorsky think the US Army's decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft was not made in the right way and have filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office, pausing the programme for more than three months.

The Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant X team closed 2022 with a highly anticipated move, challenging the US Army’s decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract.

Bell Textron’s V-280 Valor won the FLRAA competition in early December, and the company was set to receive a contract worth up to $1.3 billion with the initial package estimated at $232 million over the next 19 months.

Team Defiant X, however, did not think the decision was made in the right way and filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

In an official statement published on 28 December, the team

