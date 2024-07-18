To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech Republic gets greenlight for Hellfire and APKWS missiles

18th July 2024 - 20:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The first two Czech AH-1Z Vipers arrived in the country in mid-August 2023. (Photo: US Naval Air Systems Command)

The deal worth US$138.3 million includes training and technical support.

The sale of Lockheed Martin Hellfire and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) missiles to the Czech Republic has been approved by the US State Department under a Foreign Military Sales deal announced on 17 July.

The Czech Republic requested 200 AGM-114R Hellfire Air-to-Ground Missiles, four Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles and 600 WGU-59A/B APKWS II (single variant).

Also included is support equipment, dummy cartridge rounds, containers, training material, inert components, publications and training, and technical support.

The missiles will be used with the Czech Republic’s four AH-1Z Viper helicopters helicopters which are being purchased through USMC H-1 Light/Attack Helicopter programme office (PMA-276) and industry partner, Bell, under a deal signed in 2019.

The AGM-114R Hellfire II consolidates the capabilities of all previous Hellfire II variants, equipped with semi-active laser seekers, into a single missile with a new multipurpose warhead.

The APKWS II has been demonstrated on more than 12 rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. It is in service with the US Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy and US Air Force and has been exported to more than 12 countries.

