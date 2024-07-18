Czech Republic gets greenlight for Hellfire and APKWS missiles
The sale of Lockheed Martin Hellfire and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) missiles to the Czech Republic has been approved by the US State Department under a Foreign Military Sales deal announced on 17 July.
The Czech Republic requested 200 AGM-114R Hellfire Air-to-Ground Missiles, four Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles and 600 WGU-59A/B APKWS II (single variant).
Also included is support equipment, dummy cartridge rounds, containers, training material, inert components, publications and training, and technical support.
The missiles will be used with the Czech Republic’s four AH-1Z Viper helicopters helicopters which are being purchased through USMC H-1 Light/Attack Helicopter programme office (PMA-276) and industry partner, Bell, under a deal signed in 2019.
The AGM-114R Hellfire II consolidates the capabilities of all previous Hellfire II variants, equipped with semi-active laser seekers, into a single missile with a new multipurpose warhead.
The APKWS II has been demonstrated on more than 12 rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. It is in service with the US Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy and US Air Force and has been exported to more than 12 countries.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news
-
NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability moves ahead with development contracts
The Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme is a transnational effort across NATO to replace a range of helicopters which are expected to begin retiring from the mid-2030s.
-
Royal Jordanian Air Force takes delivery of five new Bell 505 aircraft at Farnborough
The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.
-
NSPA and Airbus sign mission simulator contract for MRTT fleet at Farnborough
The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.
-
Boeing to upgrade software for KC-46A tanker
The KC-46A upgrades will improve the platform’s mission readiness, performance in challenged airspace and rapid deployment capabilities.