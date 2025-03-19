Collins Aerospace wins $80 million contract for US Army Black Hawk avionics upgrade
Collins Aerospace has won an US$80 million contract to upgrade the avionics systems of US Army Black Hawk UH-60M helicopters for the H-60M MOSA Avionics Architecture Solution programme.
According to the company, the upgrade will feature Mosarc, Collins’ Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-compliant products and will “streamline technology integration” to allow soldiers to update avionic technology in real time.
Work on the contract will be carried out in Iowa and Alabama. The integration will start this year and is something that the company is “actively working” on, a spokesperson told Shephard.
“Mosarc will provide US Army Black Hawk cockpits with
