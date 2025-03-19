To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Collins Aerospace wins $80 million contract for US Army Black Hawk avionics upgrade

Collins Aerospace wins $80 million contract for US Army Black Hawk avionics upgrade

19th March 2025 - 10:44 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The US Army is implementing a major modernisation programme for its UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. (Photo: US DoD/Capt. Jarrod Morris)

The US$80 million contract will provide the US Army Black Hawk helicopters with faster and more flexible technology on the battlefield, with upgrade work “actively” ongoing.

Collins Aerospace has won an US$80 million contract to upgrade the avionics systems of US Army Black Hawk UH-60M helicopters for the H-60M MOSA Avionics Architecture Solution programme.

According to the company, the upgrade will feature Mosarc, Collins’ Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-compliant products and will “streamline technology integration” to allow soldiers to update avionic technology in real time.

Work on the contract will be carried out in Iowa and Alabama. The integration will start this year and is something that the company is “actively working” on, a spokesperson told Shephard.

“Mosarc will provide US Army Black Hawk cockpits with

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

