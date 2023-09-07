Collins-Elbit JV wins contract to supply US Navy with helmet-mounted cueing system
CEVS, a joint venture between Collins Aerospace and Elbit Systems of America, stated that the IJHMC award makes the USN the launch customer for Zero-G HMDS+ but the contract is only for six displays and associated equipment and is a precursor to a full contract competition for fleet-wide systems.
The company said Zero-G HMDS+ is a clean sheet design that leverages a binocular waveguide to provide a high-resolution colour image using compliant software designed to easily interface with the open systems architecture found in its future weapon systems.
The USN contract will see CEVS supply six HMDs, six spare visors, three cockpit units, two aircraft kits and HMD support equipment.
John Rogers, associate director of requirements and capabilities for sixth-generation fighter aircraft programmes at Collins Aerospace said: ‘Our latest generation of HMD is a game changer as display technologies, microelectronics and ultra-lightweight materials have advanced rapidly in the last few years.’
Zero-G uses a binocular waveguide to enable HD colour display with an ultrawide field of view and requires little to no adjustment allowing a much quicker fitting process and the ability to accommodate a larger range of pilots than other systems.
‘The ultra-wide angle of display provides a capability to present an HD and undistorted image across the entire field of view to enable high-end augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality training,’ Rogers said.
He declined to disclose the weight of the system but said that it was ‘a significant percentage lighter, a massive shift in weight, feels more like you don’t have a HMDS.'
'The USN contract will allow us to start exploring IJHMCS in the F/A-18E/F Block 3 and the E/A-18G Growler. There is a point where we finish that work and we will compete to retrofit the entire fleet.'
