China reveals J-16D and other aircraft at Zhuhai

China shows smorgasbord of innovative UAVs in Zhuhai
China's military is already using a number of capable UAV platforms, with even more advanced designs on the way.
Several manned aircraft of interest were in attendance at the opening of China’s premier air show, including the J-16D, J-20A powered by WS10C engines, and images of a future carrier fighter concept.
China opened the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on 28 September, 11 months late because of COVID-19.
Beijing has never shown its J-11, J-15 or J-16 fighters at the Zhuhai Air Show before, perhaps because it would be embarrassing for Russian delegations to see Chinese knock-offs of the famous Su-27/Su-30 family.
However, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) statically displayed a twin-seat J-16D …
