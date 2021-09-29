To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

China reveals J-16D and other aircraft at Zhuhai

29th September 2021 - 23:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The J-16D, now in PLAAF service, made its public debut at the Zhuhai Air Show. (Chinese Internet)

China showed off new aircraft and missiles at the Zhuhai air show, including a twin-seat J-16D shown in public for the first time.

Several manned aircraft of interest were in attendance at the opening of China’s premier air show, including the J-16D, J-20A powered by WS10C engines, and images of a future carrier fighter concept.

China opened the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on 28 September, 11 months late because of COVID-19. 

Beijing has never shown its J-11, J-15 or J-16 fighters at the Zhuhai Air Show before, perhaps because it would be embarrassing for Russian delegations to see Chinese knock-offs of the famous Su-27/Su-30 family.

However, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) statically displayed a twin-seat J-16D …

