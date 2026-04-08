First GCAP contract marks milestone for Edgewing, while UK waits on further funding

Edgewing has been awarded its first international contract by the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) agency – the body which manages GCAP on behalf of the UK, Italy and Japan.

The £686 million (US$908 million) design and development contract, which runs until June 2026, will go towards design and engineering activities for the sixth-generation aircraft.

This contract signing is a key milestone towards the ongoing development of the programme, allowing the industrial activities to be part of a “fully fledged international programme”, Masami Oka, GCAP agency chief executive, said. An Edgewing spokesperson explained that, in the wake of this first international