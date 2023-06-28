To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US greenlights prospective sale of P-8A Poseidon to Canada

28th June 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Canada submitted a LOR to purchase the P-8A to replace the CP-140 Aurora in March, but a final decision has not yet been made. (Photo: Boeing)

The proposed sale of 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidons to Canada worth $5.9 billion awaits a final decision from Ottawa on its Multi-Mission Aircraft competition.

The US State Department has approved the prospective sale of 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft to Canada for $5.9 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on 27 June of the potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS).

The DSCA said Ottawa’s requested aircraft package includes communications and self-protection equipment, CFM International 56-7B series turbofan engines, spares, operational support, training and training devices.

‘Any offset agreement will be defined in future negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s),’ a press note released by the agency read.

Canada submitted a LOR to purchase the P-8A to replace its CP-140 Auroras

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

