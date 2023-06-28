US greenlights prospective sale of P-8A Poseidon to Canada

The US State Department has approved the prospective sale of 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft to Canada for $5.9 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on 27 June of the potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS).

The DSCA said Ottawa’s requested aircraft package includes communications and self-protection equipment, CFM International 56-7B series turbofan engines, spares, operational support, training and training devices.

‘Any offset agreement will be defined in future negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s),’ a press note released by the agency read.

Canada submitted a LOR to purchase the P-8A to replace its CP-140 Auroras