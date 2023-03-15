Bell delivers first 505 helicopters to Bahrain

Three Bell 505 light single-engine helicopters have been delivered to the Royal Bahrain Air Force during an inspection and acceptance event in February 2023, Bell Textron announced on 15 March.

The delivery marks the first 505 rotorcraft for the Gulf country and also includes training, tools and spare parts.

‘With low operating costs and high reliability, the Bell 505 has emerged as a customer favourite to prepare cadets for a safer and more effective transition to advanced helicopters,’ said Sameer Rehman, managing director for Africa and the Middle East at Bell.

The Bahrain Defense Force has flown the Bell 212 and multiple generations of AH-1 attack helicopters.

Other military customers for Bell 505 are Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Montenegro and South Korea.

The five-seat Bell 505 was originally designed for the utility, executive/passenger and law enforcement markets. It can reach a top speed of 125kt carrying a weight of 680kg.