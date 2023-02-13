Indian Air Force contemplates long-range transport aircraft

The deadline for an RfI covering the procurement of medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been extended from 3 February to 31 March. The transporters, to be made in India, are needed to replace ageing Il-76MDs acquired in the mid-1980s and set to retire in 2028.

Authorised Indian vendors can respond to the RfI by providing a rough order of magnitude cost for the planes and associated equipment in batches of 40, 60 and 80 aircraft, respectively.

Providing the groundwork for project planning, the estimate includes the cost of the aircraft, ground-handling equipment and support, tools